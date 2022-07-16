AMEPAY Price Reaches $0.0047 (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

