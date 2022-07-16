Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 434,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 10,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Ambrx Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambrx Biopharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

