Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $210.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.06.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.38. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

