ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALS Price Performance

Shares of ALS stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. ALS has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ABN Amro raised ALS to a “buy” rating and set a $14.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

Featured Articles

