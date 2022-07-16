Alphabet Stock Set to Split on Monday, July 18th (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

