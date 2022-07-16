Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $34.94 million and $3.37 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00006326 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,722.21 or 0.99950853 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

