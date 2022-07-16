Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares in the company, valued at $20,801,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

