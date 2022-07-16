Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Trading Down 7.1%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 6,880,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 14,365,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.