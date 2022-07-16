Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.78 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $59.10 million and $14.78 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00296155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00082292 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00080276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

