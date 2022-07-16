Akash Network (AKT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $562,495.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $31.96 million and $562,495.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00050436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001916 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.