Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Shares Up 4.6%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 157.45 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 156.50 ($1.86). 3,453,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,915,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.60 ($1.78).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.32) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Airtel Africa Trading Up 4.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,117.86.

Airtel Africa Increases Dividend

Airtel Africa Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

