Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,071,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($170.00) to €180.00 ($180.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($137.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.
OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 575,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,807. Airbus has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
