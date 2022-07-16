Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,071,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($170.00) to €180.00 ($180.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($137.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

Airbus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 575,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,807. Airbus has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Airbus had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 52.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

