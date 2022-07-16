Aion (AION) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,829.40 or 0.99949376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00208219 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00267406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00108946 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00064294 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004394 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

