ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.38

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 14317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGESY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($38.50) to €42.70 ($42.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays started coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($44.50) to €45.50 ($45.50) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV Announces Dividend

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.62. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $2.0559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

