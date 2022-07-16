AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MITT. TheStreet cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.47.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

