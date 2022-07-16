African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Trading Up 32.7%

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF – Get Rating) were up 32.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

African Gold Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

