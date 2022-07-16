AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Down 0.6%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.50. 4,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.