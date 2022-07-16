Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several analysts have commented on WMS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $109.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after purchasing an additional 285,161 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

