Adshares Market Cap Hits $64.53 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00010556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $64.53 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001850 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,579 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

