Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $27.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

ADNT opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 349,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 68,667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 702.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 92,794 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,440,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

