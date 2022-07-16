Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 280 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $70.52 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

