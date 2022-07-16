Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 11,900 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

GEM stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

