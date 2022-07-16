Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average is $140.87.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

