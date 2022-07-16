Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $735,608,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $313.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.