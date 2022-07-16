Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $267.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,535 shares of company stock worth $20,076,063. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

