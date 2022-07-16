Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

BAC stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

