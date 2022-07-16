Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 46,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 330,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

