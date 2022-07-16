Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,594 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

T stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.