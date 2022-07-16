Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 800,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

