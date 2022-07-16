Addison Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.14.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

