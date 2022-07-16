Addison Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $63.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74.

