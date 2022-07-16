Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 518 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 700.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,321,434. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average is $195.09. The firm has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.51, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.