Addison Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $137.85 and a one year high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day moving average is $158.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

