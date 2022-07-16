Addison Advisors LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,391,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.67.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $180.62 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day moving average is $210.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

