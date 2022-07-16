Addison Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.52.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

