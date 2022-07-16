Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

