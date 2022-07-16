Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on the stock.

Ackermans & Van Haaren Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVHNY opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Ackermans & Van Haaren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Ackermans & Van Haaren Company Profile

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital.

