Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Performance

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $271.52 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.