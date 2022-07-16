AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKFRY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Danske raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

