AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $208.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Danske raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SKFRY opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.