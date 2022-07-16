7,829 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,829 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,752 shares of company stock worth $8,028,732. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $51.67 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

