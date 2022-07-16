60,408 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ZIM opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIM. Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

