5,781 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21,931.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 120,405 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $136.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.