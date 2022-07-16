510 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 510 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

