43,524 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in FOX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. 1,945,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.