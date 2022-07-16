3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169,460 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.23.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

MMM stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.