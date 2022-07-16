3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.23.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

