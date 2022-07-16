34,202 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,878,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,289,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,693,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,690.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 200,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $32.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.