2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Reaches Market Cap of $352,055.31

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $352,055.31 and approximately $238,965.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00047788 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021863 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001846 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
