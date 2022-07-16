2,782 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.67.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $180.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average of $210.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

